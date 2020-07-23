Brentford have completed the signing of Ben Hockenhull from Manchester United as confirmed by the club website.

The Bees’ fans will still be suffering after yesterday. If they won and West Bromwich Albion lost, they would have sealed automatic promotion. They would lose their game against Barnsley 2-1 meaning that they will have to compete in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs and go through that lottery in order to get promoted.

Despite the fact their season is not over, they are still working on improving their team. That means they are making moves in the transfer market and have completed a deal to sign Hockenhull from Manchester United. The 18-year-old defender has signed a two-year contract with Brentford with the option of a one-year extension. However fans should not expect to see him in the first team anytime soon. He will be joining Brentford B and will have to work through the Bees’ unique youth system before getting a senior debut.

Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane said: “First and foremost, Ben is coming from a top football club. He’s somebody that has fantastic presence on the pitch.

“As a centre back size is important in English football, but he’s got much more to his game than that. He’s fantastic on the ball and in possession, and with us being a possession-based team, that will stand him in good stead. We think there is lots more development in Ben and he will be a great addition to the squad.

“I’ve met Ben and his family, they are fantastic people, and that’s a big thing at this football club in that we bring in good characters. Ben is very level-headed and has got real drive and passion to do well at Brentford.”

Will Ben Hockenhull be a good signing for Brentford?