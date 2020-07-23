Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, Derby County manager Phillip Cocu has warned that early transfer business could be “difficult”.

With the Championship season now finished for Derby County, the Rams’ attention will now turn to resting up and recruiting new players before embarking on the 2020/21 campaign.

Derby have already made their first signing, bringing in Dutch defender Mike te Wierik on a free transfer in a deal that was announced earlier this year. Now, Rams boss Phillip Cocu has offered a comment on the club’s transfer situation.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, Cocu has admitted that early transfer business could be difficult, adding that the club will have to be “creative” in their recruitment. He said:

“I think early business is difficult. Of course, there are loan options or free agents, like Mike te Wierik, who has signed.

“In difficult times you also have to make sure you are creative in certain ways. I can only say that behind the scenes every day we are working on it, but we have to think twice before we take action.”

With te Wierik already joining the club, it will be interesting to see how many more players Cocu looks to bring to Pride Park this summer.

How many more players do you think Derby County need to sign this summer? Just a couple or a squad overhaul? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Derby County news, we looked at a recently released Newcastle United as a player the Rams should try to sign this summer – have a look at what we had to say here.

How many players do Derby County need to sign this summer?