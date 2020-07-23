Sheffield Wednesday head coach Garry Monk has confirmed to Yorkshire Live that he would like to bring Jacob Murphy back to the club next season.

While the Owls have had a poor end to the season, only winning twice since the restart, Murphy is one of the players that will come out of it with a lot of credit. His performances on the wing have been consistently impressive and he has been able to get on the score sheet plenty of times. This includes in the last game of the season where he scored the opening goal before they lost the game 2-1 to Middlesbrough.

But with the season over, it has been confirmed that Murphy’s loan at the club has ended and he has returned to parent club Newcastle United. But after a very impressive stint with the club, Monk has confirmed that he would love to bring him back next season.

Monk said: “We’ll see [if he can come back].

“The work begins in terms of finding out what we can and can’t do and getting things across the line.

“It is going to be a quick turnaround. We have got half the time that we would normally have and probably double the work.”

Wednesday would have good reason to feel confident about bringing Murphy back to the team. Even with how poor they have been recently, Murphy’s agent Jamie Moralee said he was enjoying his time with the club and that the Owls would be in the box seat to sign him.

