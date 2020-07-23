Journalist Pete O’Rourke has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Birmingham City goalkeeper Connal Trueman is “one the verge” of a loan move to AFC Wimbledon.

AFC Wimbledon are preparing for another season in League One and ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, it is said that they are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper. Now, it has been claimed that the Dons are nearing a loan deal for a Championship goalkeeper.

Trueman has been Birmingham City’s number two goalkeeper for the majority of the 2019/20 campaign. He played in 10 Championship games overall, with Lee Camp holding down the starting spot in between the sticks for the rest of the season. In total, Trueman, 24, has played in 12 games across all competitions for the Blues.

He has also picked up experience of senior football out on loan with Solihull Moors. Trueman spent a short stint with the club, playing four times for the Moors in 2017.

With a move to AFC Wimbledon reported to be near, it seems to be a case of sooner rather than later for Trueman's proposed move.

