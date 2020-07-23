Wigan Athletic have sold Jensen Weir to Brighton and Hove Albion as confirmed by the club website.

The Latics have had a lot of talented youngsters come through their youth system recently but unfortunately, they look like they will be selling a lot of them in the next few weeks. They are in deep financial trouble after going into administration towards the end of this season, leading to their presumptive relegation. This means they will have to sell a lot of players this summer.

And one of the players who is confirmed to be leaving the club is Weir, who has confirmed his move to Brighton today. The 18-year-old midfielder is the youngest player in Wigan’s history having made his debut for the club aged just 15 years and 280 days old. But while he did make a few additional appearances after that, he will now be continuing his career on the south coast with Brighton.

Following the move, Wigan academy manager Gregor Rioch said: “On and off the field, Jensen has been an outstanding academy graduate throughout his time at Wigan Athletic.

“From being the club’s youngest ever first team player at just 15 years of age to captaining his country at youth level, he has shown outstanding promise to reach the very top level. Jensen has become a great leader and role model for other academy players to follow.

“Whilst we are going through the most difficult period of the club’s history, it is well documented that the sale of Jensen will allow us time to hopefully build a new future. With this in mind, Jensen won’t necessarily be remembered by our supporters for his few appearances on the pitch but for a vital moment towards the club’s survival.

“On behalf of all the staff at the academy who have watched Jensen flourish over the years, we wish him and his family the very best of luck in their future, we are honoured and very proud to have been a part of Jensen’s footballing journey.”

Do you think Wigan should have sold Jensen Weir?