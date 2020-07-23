According to a report from Football Insider, MK Dons and Burton Albion are both in talks with Dundalk’s ex-Wigan Athletic midfielder Jordan Flores.

Earlier today (Thursday), we covered reports here on The72 claiming that Burton Albion were interested in signing Dundalk’s ex-Wigan Athletic midfielder Jordan Flores.

Now, it has been claimed in a fresh report from Football Insider that both the Brewers and League One rivals MK Dons are in talks with Flores.

Flores is said to be in negotiations over a possible move back to England with either Burton or MK Dons.

Flores is currently plying his trade with Irish club Dundalk. He joined the club in January 2019 and has played in 23 games across all competitions since signing. From midfield, Flores has scored in three goals and laid on two assists since leaving Wigan early last year.

Flores came through the Latics’ youth academy, picking up experience out on loan away from the DW Stadium before featuring 12 times for Wigan’s senior side. In the process, Flores scored two goals from midfield. While with Wigan, the 24-year-old spent time on loan with Blackpool, Chesterfield, AFC Fylde and Ostersund FK.

With both Burton Albion and MK Dons pursuing a deal for Flores, it will be interesting to see if either of them are successful in their efforts to try and bring the midfielder back to England. He has experience of English football and could prove to be a shrewd signing ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Would you like to see your club sign Flores? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Would you like to see your club sign Flores?