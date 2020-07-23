Charlton Athletic’s relegation to League One could see them lose some of their key players this summer.

One player who Charlton Athletic could be set to lose is star defender Tom Lockyer. The Welshman put pen to paper on a two-year deal last summer but Lockyer could now leave the club for nothing.

As covered here on The72, it has emerged that Lockyer has a relegation clause in his contract which allows him to leave for nothing upon relegation down to League One. Now, with Charlton’s relegation confirmed, the door has opened for Lockyer to leave.

One club who is likely to be in the market for new defenders is Blackburn Rovers, and they should turn their attention to pursuing a deal for Tom Lockyer.

The Addicks defender has impressed in a struggling Charlton side. He has been a mainstay in Lee Bowyer’s side, playing in 43 games in the Championship. In the process, he has helped keep nine clean sheets, laying on one assist and picking up 11 yellow cards.

Lockyer would be available on a free transfer, making him a bargain deal for Blackburn. Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said he is yet to find out how much money will be made available for him this summer – also covered here – so he could strike a deal for Lockyer without having to worry about breaking the bank.

Blackburn Rovers are likely to be in the market for a new defender this summer, with loan man Tosin Adarabioyo returning to parent club Manchester City.

Darragh Lenihan, Charlie Mulgrew and Derrick Williams are Rovers’ senior defenders, while academy graduate Scott Wharton has spent the last few seasons out on loan. Youngsters Tyler Magloire and Hayden Carter have also featured in the first-team at times, but Mowbray could turn to the transfer market to bring in some more experienced options.

Blackburn Rovers fans, how would you feel about a summer swoop for Tom Lockyer? Let us know what your opinion is in the poll at the bottom of the page.

