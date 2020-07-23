Earlier this week came huge news that Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani would consider making a move for high profile striker and free agent Edinson Cavani. At the same time, he dismissed a move for an even bigger world name in football – Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, in words carried by website Football Italia, Radrizzani said of interest in Ibrahimovic:

“Ibrahimovic will certainly be difficult. We tried to sign him in January, but he chose to join Milan and the deal vanished.“

His deal at the San Siro is coming to an end and Ibrahimovic is thought to be reconciled to the fact that he will not be getting an extended deal at the Italian giants. That could leave him looking to take his undoubted talents elsewhere, talents that even at the age of 38 would be snapped up.

However, in news coming from TyC Sports in Argentina (tweet – below), it seems that one big reason he won’t be spearheading the Leeds United frontline is the monster demands that he is asking for in terms of a contract.

𝐄𝐥 𝐋𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐬𝐞 𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐞 El delantero sueco está en la órbita del equipo del Loco y ya mandó los números de su contrato… .@hugorbalassone: "Zlatan le pidió al Leeds 10 millones de euros por un año de contrato" pic.twitter.com/8irCcparp9 — ⚡ Presión Alta ⚡ (@presionalta) July 22, 2020

What Presión Alta (High Pressure), a magazine-style show from TyC Sports, is saying is that “Zlatan asked Leeds for €10m for [a] one year contract.” That €10m converts to around £9.1m for the one year deal or £175,000-per-week.

That level of pay would smash Leeds United’s pay model out of the park and would create a big dent in the monies that the Whites are given for their promotion to the Premier League.

At that level of cost, it is perhaps understandable why Andrea Radrizzani has ruled a line through a deal and why the Whites are likely to look elsewhere.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic. One year. £9.1m contract. Are Leeds United right to swerve this one?