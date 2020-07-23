Football Insider has claimed that Millwall are nearing a permanent deal for loan man Ryan Woods, with a fee said to have been agreed with Stoke City.

Stoke City midfielder Ryan Woods has spent the second half of the 2019/20 campaign on loan with fellow Championship side Millwall. Woods fell down the pecking order at the Potters and linked up with Gary Rowett at The Den.

Now, with the season over, Woods’ time on loan with Millwall has come to an end. It has emerged that the Lions are looking at a deal to reunite with Woods on a permanent basis, with Football Insider claiming a deal has been agreed.

Advanced talks over the signing of Woods are underway, so it awaits to be seen if a deal can be completed sooner rather than later.

While on loan with Millwall, Woods played in 18 games across all competitions. He impressed in Rowett’s midfield, starting in all but one Championship game after his arrival.

Woods has plenty of experience at Championship level. He made his emergence into senior football with Shrewsbury Town before earning a move to Brentford in 2015. With the Bees, Woods scored three goals and laid on 10 assists in 128 appearances, leaving for Stoke in January 2019 for a rumoured £6.5m. For the Potters, the 26-year-old has played in 39 games, providing one assist.

Now, with a permanent move to Millwall reportedly on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out. Millwall fans, would you be happy with the permanent signing of Woods? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

