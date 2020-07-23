In news just coming through, Leeds United have confirmed their second deal for next season with news that young French goalkeeper Illan Meslier has signed on at Elland Road on a permanent deal from French side Lorient.

As expected, it is a three-year deal for the tall French youngster – something that he himself let drop earlier this week in words carried by Ouest France and an interview they did with him.

Meslier joined the Whites on loan from Ligue 2 side Lorient and was signed ostensibly as a back-up to former Real Madrid shot-stopper Kiko Casilla. That proved to be the case, Meslier getting just one outing at the beginning of January in the 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Arsenal.

That all changed after Kiko Casilla’s eight-game ban was imposed for him racially calling out Jonathan Leko. Meslier started 10 of the last 11 Leeds United games, conceding just 4 goals and keeping 7 clean sheets.

On his capture, Meslier said:

“It’s unbelievable, we are in the Premier League and today I’ve signed for Leeds United permanently, so I am very happy. It’s a dream come true because next season we are in the Premier League. My objective when I arrived was to stay here, Leeds is perfect, the supporters, club and stadium, along with the team is unbelievable, so I always wanted to stay.”

Here’s an interview that he did talking about his new deal:

With Leeds United’s second signing in quick succession, after the announcement of Helder Costa’s arrival, Whites fans will be hoping signing three is announced some time soon.

Would Leeds Unied be better having Meslier as a first-choice in the Premier League or as support?