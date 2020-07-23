Illan Meslier was only ever brought to Elland Road as a back-up for no.1 stopper Kiko Casilla. The former Real Madrid back-up was always likely to remain as Bielsa’s first-choice. However, his eight-game ban for racially abusing Jonathan Leko meant that Meslier was thrust into a promotion dogfight. It was one where he earned his stripes and that has led to the Whites snapping him up permanently from French side Lorient.

If truth be told, Meslier stepped into Casilla’s boots with sang froid and a degree of assuredness. He was calm and collected in his performances and played the game the way that Bielsa wanted it playing.

There are some who do not feel that the Whites should be risking him as the club’s Premier League starter but he has shown that he can handle the pressure when it is placed on his lofty, relatively young shoulders.

Julian Finney/Getty Images Sport

Playing in 10 of Leeds’ last 11 games, Meslier has been a huge part of the side that, in the end, romped to the Sky Bet Championship title and then to Premier League promotion.

Across these 10 games, Meslier conceded just 4 goals and kept an astonishing 7 cleans sheets for the Whites. To support what Phil Hay (above) is announcing, Meslier already let it slip that he’d be signing on for a three-year stretch at Elland Road in conversation with Ouest France.

It is a move that has gone down exceptionally well with some Leeds United fans judging by the responses to Phil Hay’s tweeted confirmation that the 20-year-old French stopper is set to sign on permanently at Elland Road. Here’s what some of these fans have been saying.

