According to Sky Sports, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is set for talks with Chairman Steve Gibson today to discuss his future at the club.

Warnock took over at Middlesbrough with eight games to go with the club only outside of the relegation zone on goal difference. His job was to keep Boro in the Championship and he has done just that.

The Teessiders needed a draw against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day but ended the game with a win, with Britt Assombalonga scoring in the closing stages to secure all three points and their second-tier status at least for another season.

Middlesbrough fans will be hoping Warnock stays on at the club after guiding them to safety and given his promotion record supporters will have faith the veteran manager can turn their fortunes around.

The report from Sky Sports states that the 71-year old wants to remain at the Riverside next season and that he has already started ‘making plans’ for the coming campaign.

Transfer targets have been outlined by Warnock as he knows exactly what they need to push on and improve on their 17th placed finish.

One of which is Wigan Athletic’s Kiefer Moore, although several other Championship clubs look interested in the Welsh international too. Both Queens Park Rangers and Millwall have reportedly had bids accepted for the striker, but Middlesbrough remain keen.

Boro have lost several players through contracts expiring and the squad will be in serious need of a rebuild if they are to succeed; but whether that’s with Warnock at the helm or not remains to be seen.