As it stands, Leeds United will be entering the summer transfer window with the following situation regarding their goalkeepers. Kiko Casilla’s future at the club remains hazy and they will be buying youngster Illan Meslier. However, Leeds United are also being linked (tweet – below) with Manchester United’s perennial back-up keeper Sergio Romero.

¿𝐁𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐚 𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐬𝐮 𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐨́𝐧 𝐀𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐞𝐧 𝐞𝐥 𝐋𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬? 𝐄𝐥 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐨 𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐚 𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐨 𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐨𝐬 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐳𝐚𝐫 𝐚 𝐬𝐮 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐨. El quinto: Sergio Romero ⚽🇦🇷👇 pic.twitter.com/dU2PB2UEP4 — ⚡ Presión Alta ⚡ (@presionalta) July 21, 2020

TyC Sports screen-grab from their magazine show High Pressure, indicates that Romero is “Bielsa’s wish for the goalkeeper of Leeds.” This comes amid the aforementioned uncertainty surrounding former Real Madrid stopper Kiko Casilla and the relative inexperience and risk it would represent in making Meslier Leeds United’s no.1.

Romero joined Manchester United on a free deal from Sampdoria in late July 2015 and has a contract which expires at the end of next summer, with the Red Devils holding the option of a further year should they wish to action it.

Truth be told, the 96-cap Argentine international has been nothing more than a bit-part player at Old Trafford since his arrival at the club. In total, he’s featured in just 59 games over the five years he has been at the club with just seven of these games being in the Premier League.

This season has seen him serve entirely as a back-up to Manchester United’s first-choice keeper David de Gea, with Romero seeing just 15 games of action (11 clean sheets) in cup competitions.

With Leeds United likely looking for experience between the sticks in their return to the Premier League, they could do much worse than go for Sergio Romero, what with the experience he has gained elsewhere other than Manchester United and with the Argentinian national side.

