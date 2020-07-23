Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton confirmed via Twitter that he had not been offered a new contract at the club.

The 31-year old had been used sporadically by new Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock, and Clayton has seen his contract expire this week.

The midfielder arrived from Huddersfield Town in 2014 and has gone on to make over 200 appearances for Middlesbrough in his six seasons on Teesside.

In that time he has played in two Championship Play-Offs with the club, and achieved promotion to the Premier League in 2016 under Aitor Karanka.

But the player confirmed last night that he has played his final game for the club. He wished Middlesbrough all the best for the future and claimed he will always have an affiliation with Boro.

Boro have not offered me a new contract I would love to play here for ever . It’s life Boro will be forever ingrained in my family . I wish so much success for them https://t.co/kR0T1ifx7I — Adam Clayton (@Clayts15) July 22, 2020

But despite his original tweet confirming the departure, a following tweet showed his dissatisfaction at how the contract situation was handled.

When asked about why he was allowed to go on a holiday instead of featuring in the recent matchday squad in the 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in midweek and it being a ‘disappointing way to end’, Clayton fired back.

You talk about flat , you give some of your prime years to a club for 6 seasons , & then get told you can go week before a season ends because your not needed … that’s flat 🙃 https://t.co/qZ2WPFxsGD — Adam Clayton (@Clayts15) July 22, 2020

Neil Warnock also let Clayton go at Leeds United and it is clear he wasn’t going to be used under the 71-year old’s guidance at Middlesbrough either.

Clayton felt that his effort and performances since he signed six years ago warranted a little more respect when it came to playing the remaining games of this season, and seeing out his contract. But Warnock instead admitted he wasn’t needed.