The stories linking Leeds United to Thiago Almada are growing every day. The youngster is seen as the next jewel of Argentinian football, some are calling him the ‘new Messi’. The Whites are said to be readying a bid for him but may want to make sure that they take a bigger wallet according to the president of Velez Sarsfield, Sergio Rapisarda.

Speaking to High Pressure, and in words carried by TyC Sports, Rapisarda reiterates that any club interested in purchasing Almada will not be getting him on the cheap. On this point, Velez’s president is very clear.

Commenting on the youngster’s release clause from his current deal, Rapisarda says: “The clause of a footballer is not the price we ask for.” TyC Sports give this clause in Almada’s contract as €25m/£22.8m.

Almada is, indeed, a talented player and it is easy to see just why he is generating such interest. The youngster can play across the attacking positions, although he is mainly seen as an attacking midfielder. He’s featured in 46 games for the Argentinian side since making his breakthrough, scoring 9 goals and providing 4 assists.

In this season’s Superliga, Almada has made 22 appearances, scoring 4 goals and providing 1 assist in just 1,194 minutes of action. This has helped to alert many sides to the potential that he has in him and has generated a lot of interest.



Rapisarda is aware of this and says of Velez’s plans:

“The truth is that we have not yet started to analyze how much we will ask for him if proposals come in. The facts indicate that in recent times our transferred footballers have been for good numbers.”

Rapisarda goes on to further warn interested sides that: “If we sell Thiago, we are going to receive money for an Elite player.” A warning such as that will give clubs an indication of the common ground they must find if they deign to approach Velez with an offer for Almada’s services.

If Leeds United are, as the Express state, “preparing a bid” for Thiago Almada then they know that it will have to be of a substantial amount to even get the Argentinian side to entertain it.

View from The72 – Almada or not?

The Whites will be awash with Premier League money but, they will not be frivolous with how they spend it and intend to be prudent. Knowing that the clause in his contract is £22.8m will give the Whites an idea of the ceiling that they need to be at if they are wanting a quick purchase.

£22.8 million does sound a lot for a 19-year-old but, as Velez Sarsfield’s president Sergio Rapisarda has intimated at, it is a seller’s market and they set the price. Leeds United might be tempted at this price, then again they might look elsewhere and use the scouting and analytical network that Victor Orta has built up at the club.

