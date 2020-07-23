Middlesbrough’s Adam Clayton took to Twitter last night for a Q&A with fans, as the midfielder bared all on a whole host of topics.

Clayton confirmed the news that he had played his last game for Middlesbrough last night on Twitter, saying he hadn’t been offered a new contract at the club.

The midfielder wasn’t involved as Boro clinched three vital points away at Sheffield Wednesday, after he was told he wasn’t needed for the visit to Hillsborough by manager Neil Warnock.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Sport

He was quizzed on old managers and old teammates in particular, and gave his thoughts on the likes of Aitor Karanka, Jonathan Woodgate and new boss Warnock.

Karanka helped Middlesbrough to their first promotion since they were relegated from the Premier League back in the 2008-09 season, finishing second behind Burnley in the 2015-16 campaign.

As well as chatting about managers, Clayton gave his Middlesbrough XI from players he played with during his time at the club. His side includes players and past and present.

The 31-year old also gave his take on his former-side Leeds United, who were promoted as champions to the Premier League this week. Clayton played for the Whites between 2010 and 2012, playing nearly 50 games in that time.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Sport

He had praise for Marcelo Bielsa’s side and also his ex-Middlesbrough teammate and current Leeds striker Patrick Bamford.

Clayton scored six goals in his time at Elland Road, but although he has played over four times more games at Middlesbrough, he has only scored one goal for the club.

