Middlesbrough’s Adam Clayton took to Twitter last night for a Q&A with fans, as the midfielder bared all on a whole host of topics.

Clayton confirmed the news that he had played his last game for Middlesbrough last night on Twitter, saying he hadn’t been offered a new contract at the club.

The midfielder wasn’t involved as Boro clinched three vital points away at Sheffield Wednesday, after he was told he wasn’t needed for the visit to Hillsborough by manager Neil Warnock.

He was quizzed on old managers and old teammates in particular, and gave his thoughts on the likes of Aitor Karanka, Jonathan Woodgate and new boss Warnock.

Karanka helped Middlesbrough to their first promotion since they were relegated from the Premier League back in the 2008-09 season, finishing second behind Burnley in the 2015-16 campaign.

Niel was exactly what Boro needed at that time , he was brilliant with me & brilliant with the team … there was no I’ll telling from either party regarding 10 years ago https://t.co/6fDGMSAPpJ — Adam Clayton (@Clayts15) July 22, 2020

You talk about flat , you give some of your prime years to a club for 6 seasons , & then get told you can go week before a season ends because your not needed … that’s flat 🙃 https://t.co/qZ2WPFxsGD — Adam Clayton (@Clayts15) July 22, 2020

Not at all , Niels training & how he & his staff are around the training ground is brilliant . We got on well . https://t.co/pdA0NTr520 — Adam Clayton (@Clayts15) July 22, 2020

As well as chatting about managers, Clayton gave his Middlesbrough XI from players he played with during his time at the club. His side includes players and past and present.

Randolph

Shotton Ayala Gibson friend

Leadbitter Clayton

Adama Tomlin tav

Somba/fletcher https://t.co/TDe5gO0ilD — Adam Clayton (@Clayts15) July 22, 2020

The 31-year old also gave his take on his former-side Leeds United, who were promoted as champions to the Premier League this week. Clayton played for the Whites between 2010 and 2012, playing nearly 50 games in that time.

He had praise for Marcelo Bielsa’s side and also his ex-Middlesbrough teammate and current Leeds striker Patrick Bamford.

Been brilliant deserve promotion , hope the stick with @Patrick_Bamford in the prem if you get [email protected] he scores end of …. https://t.co/PPONhRmO9i — Adam Clayton (@Clayts15) July 22, 2020

What a day , I miss scoring goals hopefully the next place I play gives me the license 🙋🏼‍♂️🙋🏼‍♂️🙋🏼‍♂️ to get forward again 😂😂 https://t.co/fxxlebl6pA — Adam Clayton (@Clayts15) July 22, 2020

Clayton scored six goals in his time at Elland Road, but although he has played over four times more games at Middlesbrough, he has only scored one goal for the club.