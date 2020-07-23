Hull City need to agree new deals for Will Mannion, Robbie McKenzie and Angus MacDonald for next season.

The Tigers will be playing in League One next season after their relegation from the Championship was confirmed last night.

All three players are out of contract at the KCOM Stadium now but would be useful players in the third tier. Kevin Stewart and Jon Toral have also seen their deals expire, though those two are expected to move on as free agent.

Young goalkeeper Mannion would be a decent option for the next campaign as competition/back-up. Hull’s current number one George Long is out of contract in 2021 meaning the club may seek to sell him for a fee over the coming months.

Mannion, who is 22 years old, joined the Yorkshire side in 2016 from AFC Wimbledon and has since had loan spells away at Plymouth Argyle, Aldershot Town and Kidderminster Harriers.

Next term will be a massive one for Hull’s academy graduates. The likes of Keane Lewis-Potter, Brandon Fleming, Max Sheaf and Jacob Greaves will get their chance. However, McKenzie is currently due to leave.

McCann’s side could look to keep hold of the Hull-born defender. He has already made 35 appearances for their first-team so far in his career.

Hull will also be weighing up a new contract offer for MacDonald. He would be a great option for them in defence in League One. Jordy de Wijs and Reece Burke may move onto pastures new if there is interest in them so keeping MacDonald would be a shrewd move.

Will Hull keep MacDonald?