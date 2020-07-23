Leeds United got Ian Poveda on a free transfer and he’s been somewhat hidden away and wrapped up in cotton wool since they brought him to Elland Road. However, over the last couple of games, Marcelo Bielsa has given the youngster a starting role and he’s grasped it with both hands.

Poveda’s football resume is impressive, boasting the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Barcelona as his former clubs. However, the player once described by Marcelo Bielsa as ‘Championship ready’ is now making waves at Elland Road.

Leeds United fans first got to see the youngster in two substitute appearances straight after lockdown in the 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City and the 3-0 win against Fulham. However, the youngster started the final two games which resulted in wins against Derby County (3-1) and Charlton Athletic (4-0).

Last night, against Lee Bowyer’s Addicks, Poveda was a bundle of energy down the right flank and showed time after time his electric pace with effortless runs. His threat was something that Leeds United fans picked up on.

Time-after-time the young right-wing had opposition defenders on their heels as he continually looked to drive past them and get to the byeline. This effort allowed the Whites to pour forward and ramped up the pressure on a beleaguered Charlton side at Elland Road who had been creaking since the opening exchanges.

What Leeds United fans saw, Leeds United fans liked and here are some of their reactions and comments on Twitter.

Leeds United fans react to Poveda displays

Tell you what, Poveda is going to be a weapon next season, well excited #lufc — Chris✌️ (@ChrisLUFC_) July 23, 2020

Struijk, a lovely through ball to Poveda, squares it to Shackleton, Goaaaaaaaaal! #lufc The futures bright, the futures White. — Shay Cunningham (@SCunninghamlufc) July 23, 2020

POVEDA is actually some boy 😍 — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#JFT39🇦🇱 (@will_lufc58) July 23, 2020

I’ve woken up singing “Ian Carlo Poveda baby” to the tune of In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida by Iron Butterfly and I reckon that’s gonna be there all day #lufc — 🏆 (@kaydobbo) July 23, 2020

God i love Ian Poveda #lufc — James (@JLufc19) July 22, 2020

Poveda looked good again btw 👀 #LUFC — NEIL D 🏆 (@NeilDonohoe) July 22, 2020

Poveda putting Ben White in a headlock to stay 😍😍 #lufc — Tommo 🏆 (@LUFC1992_v2) July 22, 2020

that balance! Poveda's gonna be so good for leeds — luce 🛸 (@_aceinspace) July 22, 2020

Poveda & Schack, just great Young Guns for Leeds United, brilliant football – pace and finishing !! Lovely 💛💙 — Gregor H (@NOR_Gregor) July 22, 2020

Should Ian Poveda get much more exposure for Leeds United next season?