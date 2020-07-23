Leeds United got Ian Poveda on a free transfer and he’s been somewhat hidden away and wrapped up in cotton wool since they brought him to Elland Road. However, over the last couple of games, Marcelo Bielsa has given the youngster a starting role and he’s grasped it with both hands.

Poveda’s football resume is impressive, boasting the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Barcelona as his former clubs. However, the player once described by Marcelo Bielsa as ‘Championship ready’ is now making waves at Elland Road.

Leeds United fans first got to see the youngster in two substitute appearances straight after lockdown in the 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City and the 3-0 win against Fulham. However, the youngster started the final two games which resulted in wins against Derby County (3-1) and Charlton Athletic (4-0).

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Sport

Last night, against Lee Bowyer’s Addicks, Poveda was a bundle of energy down the right flank and showed time after time his electric pace with effortless runs. His threat was something that Leeds United fans picked up on.

Time-after-time the young right-wing had opposition defenders on their heels as he continually looked to drive past them and get to the byeline. This effort allowed the Whites to pour forward and ramped up the pressure on a beleaguered Charlton side at Elland Road who had been creaking since the opening exchanges.

What Leeds United fans saw, Leeds United fans liked and here are some of their reactions and comments on Twitter.

Leeds United fans react to Poveda displays

