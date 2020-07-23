Hull City could face a battle to keep hold of some of their players this summer after their relegation to League One. Here are five they could lose-

Jordy de Wijs- The Dutch centre-back could be the subject of interest from Championship clubs over the coming months. He joined the Tigers in 2018 from PSV Eindhoven and may not fancy playing third tier football next term.

Reece Burke- He has partnered de Wijs at the back for the Yorkshire side over the past couple of campaigns but may seek a move back to the second tier. The ex-West Ham United defender may be looked at by a few.

Leo da Silva Lopes- Hull rejected a £1.7 million bid from New York Red Bulls for his services in the January transfer window but are unlikely to stand in his way if another side comes calling this summer. He joined Grant McCann’s side from Wigan Athletic last year and made 43 appearances in all competitions this past season.

George Long- He only has a year left on his contract at the KCOM Stadium meaning Hull could sell him to avoid losing him for nothing in 2021. The ex-Sheffield United goalkeeper could be an option for Championship sides needing a new ‘keeper this summer. He made a decent start to the season but lost his form during the second-half of the campaign.

Kevin Stewart- The former Premier League midfielder will leave Hull now with his contract expiring. The same goes for Jon Toral.



Will Hull bounce back in League One?