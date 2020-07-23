Joey Barton will have his sights set on some new signings for Fleetwood Town this summer. Here are five players he could target-

Joe Lumley, QPR- If the League One side need another goalkeeper for next season then the Hoops’ stopper fits the bill. He crossed paths with Barton with the London side and could become available having lost his place between the sticks under Mark Warburton this past term.

George Boyd, Peterborough United- The experienced winger played with Barton at Burnley and could be an option for Fleetwood. He has made 24 appearances in all competitions for the Posh this season since returning to London Road last year.

Stephen Ward- He is another former teammate of Barton’s from Turf Moor. The Republic of Ireland international is a free agent after being released by Stoke City. He only joined the Potters last summer but will have to start weighing up his next move now.

Joe Garner- The striker could leave the DW Stadium due to all the Latic’s financial issues. He briefly played with the Fleetwood boss at Rangers a few years ago and has also played for the likes of Nottingham Forest, Preston North End and Ipswich Town in the past.

Joe Dodoo- He joined Bolton Wanderers on a short-term deal in October and Barton may take a look at his former Ibrox counterpart as an option to boost his attacking department for the next campaign. He is available for nothing after leaving Bolton following their relegation to League Two.

