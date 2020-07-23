Thiago Almada is seen as the next Golden Boy of Argentinian football with some likening him to Lionel Messi. The ‘new Messi’ or not, Almada is certainly gathering a lot of interest with Leeds United said to be part of a group jockeying for his signature.

They are not alone in their interest in a player tipped to be the next Argentinian superstar, the West Yorkshire outfit are joined by the likes of both Manchester outfits and Barcelona who are all keeping tabs on the 19-year-old Velez Sarsfield phenom.

However, Leeds United are said to be extremely interested in landing the impressive youngster and are said, by The Express, to be “preparing a bid” and “planning an approach” for the talented midfielder.

The Express’ Jamie Anderson goes on to say that promoted Leeds have “an offer in the making” for the Velez Sarsfield starlet and it isn’t difficult to see why that might be.

He’s featured in 46 games for the Argentinian side since making his breakthrough, scoring 9 goals and providing 4 assists. In this season’s Superliga, Almada has made 22 appearances, scoring 4 goals and providing 1 assist in just 1,194 minutes of action.

However, it is something else coming from Almada himself that might tip the balance a little in Leeds’ favour. According to a report from TyC Sports, Almada himself has heard of the rumours linking him to the Whites, these being passed to him by friends.

What is of interest in this is that TyC Sports write that Almada “acknowledged that he would like to be coached by El Loco (Bielsa).” Talking of the football played by Leeds, Almada said “I saw some Leeds plays that appeared to me and I saw something similar to what we did in Velez with [Gabriel] Heinze.”

The interest is definitely there from Leeds but Almada remains calm in the face of it adding, “If it happens or not, we’ll see.” For Leeds United though, looking to make a statement on reaching the Premier League for the first time in 16 years, they could do much worse than sign up a player tipped by many as the next jewel of Argentinian football.

