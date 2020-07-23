Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray will be looking to bolster his squad in preparation for next season. Here are five players he could target for the Lancashire side-

Chris Brunt- The Rovers boss managed the experienced midfielder at the Hawthorns. Brunt, who is a Northern Ireland international with 65 caps to his name, has played over 400 games for the Baggies but has now left them on a free transfer.

Aiden McGeady, Sunderland- He appears to have played his last game for the Black Cats and was loaned out to Charlton Athletic in the January transfer window. Mowbray knows him from managing Celtic and could add more depth to his depth by bringing him to Ewood Park.

Jason Steele, Brighton and Hove Albion- Blackburn’s number one from this past season Christian Walton is going back to Brighton so could Mowbray target another of their ‘keepers? Steele played for the Lancashire side from 2014 to 2017 and also worked under their current boss at Middlesbrough.

Ben Gibson, Burnley- The Clarets are trying to offload the ex-England Under-21 international. Mowbray also knows him from his time at the Riverside Stadium and might be tempted to try and bring him to Blackburn over the coming months.

Jacob Murphy, Newcastle United- The former Norwich City winger is likely to depart St. James’ Park again next season after spending this term at Sheffield Wednesday. He scored ten goals for Mowbray on loan at Coventry City during the 2014/15 season.

Blackburn finished 11th this past term and will be looking to build on that next time around.

Can Blackburn get in the Play-Offs next season?