Nathan Jones will be eager to bolster his Luton Town squad after they secured their Championship status for next season. Here are five players he could target-

Cameron McGeehan, Barnsley– The midfielder impressed under Jones in the first-half of the 2016/17 season in League Two to earn a move to Barnsley. However, he has been loaned out to Scunthorpe United and Portsmouth since his move to Oakwell and could leave permanently this summer.

Flynn Downes, Ipswich Town- He had a loan spell at Kenilworth Road two years ago. The highly-rated midfielder finds himself playing in League One these days for the Tractor Boys but could be a man in-demand over the coming months. Could he reunite with Jones at Luton?

Stephen Ward- The experienced left-back is available after being released by fellow second tier side Stoke City. Jones signed him for the Potters for free last year and he has previously played for the likes of Wolves and Burnley.

Adam Federici- Like Ward, the Australian goalkeeper has also parted company from the Bet365 Stadium. He is a vastly experienced stopper and could be an option for Jones if he needs a new ‘keeper.

Sam Baldock, Reading- The Luton boss crossed paths with the striker during his days as a coach at Brighton and Hove Albion. Baldock, who is 31 years old, joined Reading in 2018 and has since scored 10 goals in 45 games for the Royals.

Jones has done an impressive job since returning to Luton and will be looking to push on next season. Will his side stay up again?

Will Luton stay up again next season?