Grant McCann hopes to stay in charge of Hull City next season in League One, as per a report by Hull Live.

The Tigers have been relegated from the Championship into the third tier for the first time since 2005.

The Yorkshire have finished bottom of the table after their 3-0 defeat to Cardiff City last night.

McCann, who took over from Nigel Adkins last summer, wants the opportunity rebuild the club and mount a promotion push in the next campaign.

He spoke after the game yesterday and said, as per Hull Live: “The owners have been brilliant with me. I hope I get the chance to. I haven’t heard otherwise. I feel as though I know League One inside and out and I’m probably the best man to do that.

“The owners have been nothing but supportive on a lot things that a lot of people don’t see. The club gives the players and staff everything they need and we haven’t repaid them in terms of performances, definitely from the end of January.”

It has been a dismal season for Hull and their collapse since January has been astounding. They were a single point outside the Play-Offs on New Years’ Day after they beat Sheffield Wednesday at Hillborough but has since won just once since then.

The Tigers will now have to regroup and try and compete for promotion in League One. McCann knows that division well but many fans are calling for his head.

