Bolton Wanderers have been busy so far this summer bolstering their squad ahead of League Two.

Ian Evatt is eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad and the ex-Barrow boss has brought in Eoin Doyle, Antoni Sarcevic, George Taft and Brandon Comley so far.

The Trotters are looking to bring more players in and have been linked with Sheffield United goalkeeper Jake Eastwood, as covered by The72 earlier this week.

Bolton are in the hunt for a new goalkeeper or two for next season with last term’s number Remi Matthews leaving the club when his contract expired in June.

They have appointed a new goalkeeper coach, Matt Gilks, who played with Evatt at Blackpool. He has been registered as a player.

Eastwood, who is 23 years old, could be loaned out by Sheffield United again for the next campaign to gain some more first-team experience. He is way down the pecking order with Chris Wilder’s side in the Premier League.

The Rotherham-born stopper has risen up through the youth ranks at Bramall Lane and has made three appearances for the Blades’ first-team so far in his career.

Eastwood has also had loan spells away from the Yorkshire side at Sheffield FC, Gainsborough Trinity, Mickleover Sports and Chesterfield in the past.

He is a decent option for Bolton this summer and would add more options and depth to their goalkeeping department.

The Trotters have made some decent signings so far this summer. Will Eastwood be their fifth acquisition?

Should Bolton get Eastwood?