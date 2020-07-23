According to journalist Juan Arango (tweet – below), who writes for Diario Sport, Leeds United are interested in rising Argentine star Thiago Almada who has been called ‘the new Messi’.

Sounding like @LUFC in the running for @Velez star Thiago Almada. — Juan G. Arango 🇨🇴 🇮🇹 (@JuanG_Arango) July 21, 2020

However, interest in such a player is not going to go unnoticed and that is so in this case. According to The Express’ Jamie Anderson, both Manchester outfits and Barcelona are also interested in the 19-year-old. Manchester United are said to have contacted Velez Sarsfield over Almada.

The Express’ Anderson says that Leeds United are ready to match this Manchester United interest and meet the Mancunian outfit head-on. He writes the Whites “are planning an approach” and that they are “preparing a bid.” This all comes amid Andrea Radrizzani admitting that the Whites transfer record could be broken this summer.

Almada is, indeed, a talented player and it is easy to see just why he is generating such interest. The Velez Sarsfield youngster, valued at £16.2m, can play across the attacking positions, although he is mainly seen as an attacking midfielder.

All he has known in football is life at Velez Sarsfield, moving from their youth set-up and into their Under-20 side. From there it was a step up to the first-team in 2018 as a 17-year-old.

He’s featured in 46 games for the Argentinian side since making his breakthrough, scoring 9 goals and providing 4 assists. In this season’s Superliga, Almada has made 22 appearances, scoring 4 goals and providing 1 assist in just 1,194 minutes of action.

Should there be any measure of interest from Leeds United in Almada, then the Whites should pursue this and really make a push for him. They will, no doubt, be prudent with their spending this summer, but sometimes opportunities do arise that are too good to give up on. Buying Thiago Almada would be one of those opportunities.

