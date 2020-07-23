Oxford United want to sign striker Matty Taylor on a permanent deal, as per a report by the Oxford Mail.

He is out of contract at Bristol City and Karl Robinson’s side are looking to bring him back to the Kassam Stadium.

Taylor, who is 30 years old, fired 17 goals for the U’s in all competitions on loan this past season.

Oxford are eager to rebuild after they lost in the League One Play-Off final to Wycombe Wanderers last week. They are also interested in signing Liam Kelly and Marcus Browne on permanent deals as well.

Robinson has said, as per the Oxford Mail: “I think we need to bid for players, that’s one way round it. I think we need to put money on the table. We know the players we want and what they’re going to cost.

“I think there’s a necessity to sign Matty Taylor.”

He added: “Why can’t you go and buy the likes of (Marcus) Browney? Bring in young players that will give you the opportunity not only to get promoted but sustain Championship survival.”

Taylor knows where the back of the net is in League One and will not be short of options as a free agent this summer. He is expected to leave Bristol City for nothing having fallen down the pecking order at Ashton Gate.

The former Bristol Rovers man will have to weigh up his next move, with Oxford likely to table an offer. He impressed with the U’s and could be on his way back there this summer.

Will Oxford re-sign Taylor?