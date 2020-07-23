Sheffield Wednesday could face competition to re-sign Newcastle United’s Jacob Murphy this summer, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

The Owls have expressed their desire to bring him back to Hillsborough after an impressive loan spell this past season. However, there may be other clubs keeping an eye on him as well.

Murphy, who is 25 years old, joined the Yorkshire side on loan last year from Newcastle and has scored eight goals in all competitions this past term.

He has fallen out of favour at St. James’ Park and it is likely that Steve Bruce’s side could look to offload him again, so Wednesday will be likely to be front of the queue.

Bringing him back for next season would be a coup by Monk’s men as he adds more quality going forward.

Prior to his loan move to the Owls, the pacey winger has previously had stints at Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion.

It is expected to be a summer of transition at Sheffield Wednesday. They have lost some key senior players like Steven Fletcher, Fernando Forestieri, Morgan Fox and Atdhe Nuhiu meaning they have some gaps to fill in the squad.

The departures will pave the way for them to bring in some new players as Monk looks to put his own stamp on them.

Murphy will be on their radar but their chances of landing him will depend on whether Newcastle will decide to loan him out once again or seek to sell him for a fee.

Will SWFC land Murphy?