Derby County remain ‘hopeful’ of agreeing a deal with Chris Martin, as per a report by Derbyshire Live.

The experienced striker is now out of contract but remains in talks over a new deal with the Championship side.

Martin, who is 31 years old, has been a useful player for Phillip Cocu’s side this past campaign and has scored 12 goals and gained seven assists. Losing him would be a big blow for the Rams.

After their 3-1 win against Birmingham City last night, their boss gave an update on the situation, as per Derbyshire Live: “We are still talking. It is hard to predict (what will happen), but I see it as a positive that we are still talking to each other. That means that maybe the differences can be solved. The intention for both parties is to find a way to continue. I am hopeful.”

Martin has been a great servant to Derby since first joining them in 2013 and has played over 200 games for the club.

Many thought his time at Pride Park was over when he was shipped out on loan to Reading, Fulham and Hull City respectively over the past few years. However, he has forced his way back into the Derby side this year and has reinstated himself.

The Scotland international adds more options and depth to their attacking department and should be handed a new contract. He has rejected an offer Derby proposed to him but Cocu’s men will try and strike a deal with him.

