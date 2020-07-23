Charlton Athletic’s Tom Lockyer has a relegation release clause, as per a report by the South London Press.

The Addicks have been relegated to League One and could lose their key defender this summer for free.

Lockyer, who is 25 years old, has impressed for Lee Bowyer’s side despite them slipping to an immediate relegation to the third tier.

He joined the London side from Bristol Rovers last summer and made 43 appearances in all competitions this past season, his first at Championship level.

However, Lockyer could now be on his way out of Charlton despite still having a year left on his contract at the Valley with the club inserting a release clause into his deal.

Lockyer, who is a Wales international, had been at Bristol Rovers for eight years before his move to Lee Bowyer’s side and had racked up over 200 appearances for the Gas.

He started his career in the academy at Cardiff City but was released when he was 16 so subsequently joined Bristol Rovers.

Lockyer made his first-team debut for the Pirates in January 2013 in a League Two fixture against Fleetwood Town.

He was part of the Rovers side who slipped out of the Football League in 2014 but helped them gain back-to-back promotions from the Conference (now National League) to League One during the following years under Darrell Clarke.

Lockyer earned his move to the Championship last year and could stay there with clubs expected to be interested in him with his release clause.

Will Lockyer leave Charlton?