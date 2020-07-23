In his column for the Daily Mail, former midfielder and pundit Danny Murphy has said Liverpool’s out of contract midfielder Adam Lallana would be “perfect” for Leeds United.

Leeds United have secured promotion to the Premier League after 16 long years away from the top flight. Now, with the season done, the Whites attention will turn to planning for life back in the Premier League – after celebrating, of course.

Victor Orta and co will be on the lookout for players to bring in this summer. Now, retired midfielder and pundit Danny Murphy has picked out a player he thinks Leeds United should look at this summer.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Murphy has said Liverpool’s out of contract midfielder Adam Lallana “would be perfect” for Leeds United. He said:

“Leeds have a terrific crop of young players headed by Kalvin Phillips. Jack Harrison and Ben White have excelled on loan and hopefully, Leeds can keep them.

“But, the top flight is unforgiving and those young lads will need calm heads around them during the difficult times. Adam Lallana, out of contract at Liverpool, would be perfect. Great energy, good footballer, good attitude.”

Lallana, 32, is out of contract at Liverpool this summer. A move away from Anfield beckons, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up ahead of next season.

The playmaker – who has been celebrating a league title win of his own – has been with Liverpool since 2014. He notched up 261 appearances for Southampton (59 goals, 48 assists) prior to joining Liverpool, where he has gone on to play 178 times, scoring 22 goals and laying on 22 assists.

Lallana has also played in 34 matches for England, finding the back of the net three times.

Leeds United fans, would you welcome a summer move for Lallana? Do you agree with Danny Murphy? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

