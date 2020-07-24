Before a ball has been kicked, in fact, before this season has even ended, one fan base has already begun claiming their silverware in traditional ‘set-ourselves-up’ style.

It seems to happen every year, doesn’t it? Usually, thanks to the relegation of a supposed ‘big club’ such as Sunderland (from Premier-League to Championship, then, Championship to League One) or triple-star-earners of yesteryear Ipswich Town (Championship to League One) and these bold statements tend to go very badly.

Sunderland managed to document their demise thanks to Netflix, whilst Ipswich managed to keep it slightly more low key, well, apart from Paul ‘it’s no normal’ Lambert, who managed to give soundbites for soundbites almost constantly and usually mentioning his spell at Dortmund too.

But now HMS P*ss the league has a new crew on board, and they haven’t even finished their current season!

On the basis of Norwich announcing their potential fourth signing already for next season, the first being Sam McCullum from Coventry back in January, such was the expectation of a tier-two campaign, Danish starlet Jacob Sorensen joined this week, as did Przemyslaw Placheta from Slask Wroclaw. There are strong rumours connecting Sebastian Soto and/or Denis Man in the coming days, several Twitter fans have begun building the pedestal for Norwich to be toppled from.

With the remaining Championship slots guaranteed to contain two from Bournemouth, Watford and Aston Villa, all with considerable buying power and impressive squads, (Norwich too have a budget and a good squad, providing their golden generation do not migrate to other top-flight clubs) it is bold to claim a title before you even know who is going to play in the same league. It is fair to say that many other clubs will have their say on the outcome.

Additionally, with a ‘serious’ Facebook campaign to oust Delia from her boardroom spot, the vocal minority of Canaries are surely just drawing large targets on their backs, considering they will end this term on their lowest ever points tally (including when you only received 2 points for a win) it is hard to see where they base their confidence, and lack of confidence, in their outspoken ‘Let’s be Avin’ you’ shouting cook-cum-chair.

Why though?