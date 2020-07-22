Leeds United have caused anger tonight as their players paraded their Sky Bet Championship in an open-top bus to thousands of fans outside of Elland Road.

Since the season has restarted, fans have been barred from stadiums in an attempt to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. While lockdown has been eased in recent weeks and people have been encouraged to visit local businesses in order to get the economy going, stadiums are still shut with matches being played behind closed doors.

This was particularly stinging for Leeds. They finally got promoted back to the Premier League season, something in normal circumstances would have seen Elland Road sold out for months. There would be huge celebrations inside the stadium and there would be a civic parade in the city with thousands of fans welcoming the return to the big time. Unfortunately, that is unable to happen and they were expected to have a celebration inside the stadium with no fans.

However, plans would change. Following their 4-0 win over Charlton Athletic, fans would go onto an open-top bus outside of the stadium and celebrate their victory with the many fans who had gathered there. This is despite the fact Leeds themselves asked fans to stay at home and watch the celebrations on television.

Considering the fact fans were asked to stay away and the risk of Coronavirus, many fans see the fact that players went on an open-top encouraged more people to show up at Elland Road. While celebrations outside the stadium have happened elsewhere, notably Liverpool, this has caused more anger due to the implied acceptance and encouragement of the fans gathering in a large group.

Oh no.

They told the fans to stay away.

That’s not fair to all those that did as asked.

Leeds United have responded to this, saying that following consultation with the Safety Advisory Group that this would be the best way to make the fans disperse.

The statement said: “Following consultation with the SAG and Council, Leeds United arranged for a bus to be parked outside the East Stand reception as a contingency to assist dispersal should a crowd congregate at Elland Road despite a month long campaign from the club and supporter groups to encourage supporters to stay at home.

“The safety group believed was that a brief appearance from the players with the Championship trophy, would help to signal an end to proceedings, encouraging fans to head home safely. Six Free Agent Defenders Sheffield Wednesday should consider signing “In challenging circumstances fan safety has always been our priority.”

