Norwich City have confirmed on their official club website that former Portsmouth and Rotherham United loan man Sean Raggett has left the club upon the expiry of his contract.

Portsmouth brought defender Sean Raggett in on loan for the 2019/20 campaign. The Norwich City loanee linked up with Pompey to bolster their defensive ranks and upon the climax of their season, he returned to Carrow Road.

Now, an update on Raggett’s future has emerged. Norwich have confirmed on their official club website that Raggett will be leaving the club, becoming a free agent upon the expiry of his contract with the Canaries.

The club announced Raggett’s departure on Wednesday, moving to wish him the best for the future. In a brief statement, Raggett was wished well for his future away from Carrow Road.

Raggett, 26, will no go in search of a new club as a free agent. The centre-back has plenty of experience in the Football League, having spent time on loan with Rotherham United and Portsmouth. With the Millers, Raggett played in 10 games, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

He was a mainstay in Portsmouth’s defence this season, netting two goals and laying on two assists in 38 appearances across all competitions. Prior to joining Norwich, Raggett played for Lincoln City, where he scored 10 goals in 75 games.

Now, Raggett has left Norwich after two appearances for the club.

