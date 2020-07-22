Bristol City and Preston North End played out a 1-1 draw in the final game of the season.

Neither team had much to play for in the final match of the season. When the season was restarted, both sides had hopes of the play-offs. But both teams struggled to get to grips to matches without crowds and that led to them being out of the race. It also ended the career of Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson.

While not many would have cared about this match, they will have to watch back the match to see Daniel Johnson’s exquisite backheel which set Sean Maguire free to score the opening goal for the Lilywhites. That wouldn’t be enough for Preston to get the win as just after the start of the second half, Famara Diedhiou scored from close range to get the draw.

This draw means both sides have got creditable mid-table finishes and will look to push on next season.

