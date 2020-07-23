Salford City have confirmed the signing of former Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jason Lowe on their club website.

Salford City have moved to announce their third signing of the summer transfer window. The Ammies are preparing for what they hope will be a promotion push next season and have already signed former Preston North End captain Tom Clarke and winger Ashley Hunter.

Now, Salford City have moved to announce the signing of ex-Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jason Lowe. The 28-year-old makes the move to the Peninsula Stadium upon the expiry of his Bolton deal.

Lowe has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Salford, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023. Upon the announcement, Lowe spoke to the club’s official website. He said that he is looking forward to getting started with the League Two club, saying:

“It’s an exciting project, an exciting challenge, one that I’m delighted to be on board with and I can’t wait to get going.

“Speaking with the manager they want promotion and it’s a simple as that, and as quickly as possible they want to be playing League One football next year.

“I share that ambition and I know the lads that are coming in share the same ambition, and the lads that are here will want to be on board with that, so to be part of that and fighting for that goal, I’m really delighted to be a part of it and hopefully add plenty in trying to achieve that.”

Lowe, 28, has amassed plenty of Football League experience over the course of his career. He played 196 times for Blackburn Rovers after coming through their academy, going on to play for Birmingham City and Bolton Wanderers after departing Rovers in 2017.

