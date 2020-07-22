Barnsley survived on the final day of the season after a shock 2-1 win over Brentford, stopping them being promoted automatically in the process.

It was a massive day for both sides. Barnsley needed to win and get results to go their way in order to stay in the Sky Bet Championship. Brentford also needed a win and for West Bromwich Albion to lose to secure automatic promotion. If Brentford got promoted automatically, it would have also been their last match at Griffin Park before moving into their new stadium next season.

But while Brentford were the side in better form, it was Barnsley who got a shock lead just before the end of the first half. Callum Styles put them ahead with a low shot, making the most of a mistake from Pontus Jansson. It looks like Brentford might get back on track when they equalised through a curling effort from Joshua Dasilva. But in the end, Barnsley got a dramatic win through a close-range finish from Clarke Oduor.

While Barnsley only moved up to 22nd, Wigan Athletic’s 12 point deduction for going into administration means they will survive. Brentford will have to go through the play-offs in order to get promoted.

