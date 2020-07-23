The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Burton Albion are eyeing ex-Wigan Athletic midfielder Jordan Flores.

Jake Buxton will be looking to make his mark on his Burton Albion squad as he prepares for his first season as a manager. Now, it has emerged that Buxton is targeting a player he used to play alongside.

As per The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Dundalk midfielder Jordan Flores is attracting interest from Burton Albion. Formerly of Wigan Athletic, it is said that Buxton could be looking to link up with Flores at the Pirelli Stadium.

Flores is currently plying his trade in Ireland with Dundalk. He joined the club in January 2019 and has played in 23 games across all competitions. From midfield, Flores has scored in three goals and laid on two assists since departing Wigan Athletic.

Flores came through the Latics’ youth academy, picking up experience out on loan away from the DW Stadium before featuring 12 times for Wigan’s senior side. In the process, Flores scored twice from midfield.

The 24-year-old spent time on loan with Blackpool, Chesterfield, AFC Fylde and Ostersund FK.

It will be interesting to see if Burton Albion offer Flores the chance to play in England again. The Brewers might be on the lookout for a new midfield star after the departure of Scott Fraser, so it would be interesting to see if Flores can fill the gap left by the Scot.

