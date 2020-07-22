Jude Bellingham had to say goodbye to Birmingham City with a loss after they fell to Derby County 3-1.

Birmingham were the only team with something to play for in this match. If they lost this match and a lot of results went against them they would be relegated. The most notable thing for the Blues was that it was young star Jude Bellingham’s last game before joining Borussia Dortmund. Derby on the other hand had nothing to play for and were just hoping to finish the season with some pride.

It started off badly for Birmingham. Derby opened the scoring after just six minutes with a goal from the edge of the box from Graeme Shinnie. Birmingham were able to equalise early on in the second half thanks to Ivan Sunjic but they weren’t able to hold on until the end of the season. Morgan Whittaker gave Derby the lead just a few minutes from the end and it was confirmed in stoppage time thanks to the Rams’ young star Louie Sibley.

You can view images from this match below!