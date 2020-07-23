The Reading Chronicle has reported that Aston Villa have joined the chase for Reading’s sought after midfielder John Swift.

As covered here on The72, Reading midfielder John Swift has been attracting significant transfer interest ahead of the summer transfer window. Leeds United have been linked with Swift but it seems Sheffield United are at the front of the chasing pack for the Royals star.

Now, it has emerged that another Premier League team has entered the chase for Swift. As per a report from the Reading Chronicle, Aston Villa hold an interest in the midfielder.

Villa could be making a return to the Championship and it is said that a move for Swift could be made is they fail to remain in the Premier League.

Swift is Reading’s main creative force, notching up an impressive 11 assists in 40 Championship appearances. The former Chelsea youngster has netted five goals as well, taking him to 21 goals and 23 assists in 145 matches for Reading.

Swift mainly plays as a number 10 but also features in a slightly deeper central midfield role at times.

The 25-year-old has been with Reading since 2016, signing on a free transfer after leaving Chelsea. Swift played once for Chelsea’s senior side, also spending time out on loan with Rotherham United, Swindon Town and Brentford.

With links to the Premier League persisting, do you think Swift could make a step up to the top flight? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Leeds United news, one of the Whites’ former managers has said the newly-promoted club need to fill this position with a “top-class” player – find out more here.

Is Swift Premier League ready?