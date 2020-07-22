Pascal Struijk was one of the young players brought over from teams on the continent to flesh out the youth sides at Elland Road in the early days of Andrea Radrizzani’s ownership of Leeds United. In his case, he was brought in from Dutch glamour side Ajax.

He initially featured heavily in Carlos Corberan’s Under-23s set-up, featuring as a centre-back. Despite impressing at that level, first-team chances didn’t seem to come begging for him. Two earlier chances this season as a centre-back against Hull City and Cardiff City didn’t really see him glow and stand out of the crowd.

However, Marcelo Bielsa brought him back for the last three games of the season and he’s really shown himself to be a bit of a prospect with the displays that he has put on. From Barnsley to Derby to Charlton, Struijk has gone from strength to strength.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Sport

Tonight’s game against Charlton, in which Leeds United romped to a 4-0 victory, highlighted just what the young Dutchman is capable of. He was calm in possession, accurate in passing and tenacious in the tackle.

  Neil Warnock 'disappointed' in Middlesbrough midfielder after needless red card

Then there was THIS pass that led to Jamie Shackleton’s 2nd goal in two games:

Such was his display tonight that Leeds United fans could not contain themselves and took to Twitter to express their joy. Here are some of their ecstatic comments.

Leeds United fans comment on another Struijk display

Should Pascal Struijk be involved more in the first-team plans?

Yes, definitely.

Boy’s a baller.

No, not really.

Nurture him.