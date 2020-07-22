Pascal Struijk was one of the young players brought over from teams on the continent to flesh out the youth sides at Elland Road in the early days of Andrea Radrizzani’s ownership of Leeds United. In his case, he was brought in from Dutch glamour side Ajax.

He initially featured heavily in Carlos Corberan’s Under-23s set-up, featuring as a centre-back. Despite impressing at that level, first-team chances didn’t seem to come begging for him. Two earlier chances this season as a centre-back against Hull City and Cardiff City didn’t really see him glow and stand out of the crowd.

However, Marcelo Bielsa brought him back for the last three games of the season and he’s really shown himself to be a bit of a prospect with the displays that he has put on. From Barnsley to Derby to Charlton, Struijk has gone from strength to strength.

Tonight’s game against Charlton, in which Leeds United romped to a 4-0 victory, highlighted just what the young Dutchman is capable of. He was calm in possession, accurate in passing and tenacious in the tackle.

Then there was THIS pass that led to Jamie Shackleton’s 2nd goal in two games:

Such was his display tonight that Leeds United fans could not contain themselves and took to Twitter to express their joy. Here are some of their ecstatic comments.

Leeds United fans comment on another Struijk display

Struijk has cruised every 23 game mainly at CB which makes dropping him in to dm last match as the ballsiest decision MB has made — Kelzoh (@Kelzoh11) July 22, 2020

Struijk looks fantastic, I think. Desperate about Berra but Struijk could quite conceivably be our reserve CB next year. — Phil Harrison (@MrPMHarrison) July 22, 2020

Struijk the lads brilliant,,,that’s Phillips covered if he’s out injured/suspended etc,,, #lufc — paul kelly (@paulie_lufc) July 22, 2020

Rightfully, everyone will be talking about how desperate Leeds should be to buy White, but what a game by Struijk. Raises questions of how to optimize the midfield in the future for me. Starting quality player for sure. — Michael Weber (@MichaelWeber267) July 22, 2020

Admit it.. how impressed have you been with Struijk? #LUFC — Lord Leeds (@leeds_lord) July 22, 2020

Found another gen in struijk, playing brilliantly in that position #lufc — Longthorne90 (@longthorne90) July 22, 2020

Pascal Struijk is the best Leeds United player on the pitch — løu (@bloufacev2) July 22, 2020

Am I getting too carried away or is Struijk gonna be our Brazilian

Socrates? — Dean 🇬🇧LUFC🏆⚽Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!🎵MOT🎵⚽ (@CoatonDean) July 22, 2020

struijk looks to be a top player #LUFC — Tomas (@Tomas_Joe21) July 22, 2020

Should Pascal Struijk be involved more in the first-team plans?