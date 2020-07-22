According to a reporter from AS Mexico (tweet – below), Leeds United’s unlikely pursuit of superstar Edinson Cavani has taken a step closer to reality with the Whites having contacted the striker’s brother who also acts as his agent.

#Leeds #Cavani El Leeds de Bielsa ya se contactó con el agente y hermano del delantero uruguayo, Edinson Cavani. Desde el entorno del futbolista confirmaron la comunicación y están dispuestos a escuchar la propuesta del equipo inglés. pic.twitter.com/kd47W52riV — Guadalupe ★ (@GuadaSena) July 22, 2020

‘Biesla’s Leeds have already contacted the agent and brother of the Uruguayan striker, Edinson Cavani. From the footballer’s environment they confirmed the communication and are willing to listen to the proposal of the English team.’ – Translation

This comes on top of the initial story from yesterday where Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani said, in words carried by the website Football Italia, that consideration would be given to Cavani who has been released onto the free-agent market by Paris Saint-Germain.

His time at the French giants saw him make 301 appearances, scoring a remarkable 200 goals and providing 43 assists. This season, across all competitions for PSG, Cavani made 22 appearances, scoring 7 goals and providing 3 assists.

Commenting on Uruguayan Cavani, Radrizzani is cautious, yet optimistic. He says of this possibility:

“In addition to his quality, Cavani could contribute with his physicality and adapt here, but I’ve never talked about him with the coach. Having said that, we’ve certainly thought about him and we’ll see, given he’s still available on a free transfer.”

There would be very little argument from anyone with an inkling of football knowledge that Edinson Cavani would bring a top-tier level of threat to a Leeds United side about to embark on their first season in the Premier League in 16 years.

He is a world-class striker with a wealth of experience and over £73m of transfers under his belt. At 33, he is still capable of playing at the highest level and would be a success in a Leeds United side that creates chances.

Even if there’s the slightest chance that this is a deal that can be done, Leeds would be fools not to pursue it as fully as could be expected. When the initial reports came through, it was seen as the stuff of fantasies. With the Whites said to have made contact, that fantasy has taken a step closer to being made real.

