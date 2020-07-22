Leeds United will spend next season in the Premier League, their first campaign there since relegation on 2004. Their last game as a Championship side is tonight at Elland Road, where they will be presented with the Championship trophy in an empty stadium. However, plans are already underway for next season and that includes players being considered.

The Whites already have two ‘confirmed’ signings for next season with Jack Harrison returning on a third loan deal and Illan Meslier due to be announced on Thursday. There is a pot of others bubbling away with more names being added to it every day.

One name in there is young Wigan striker Sean McGurk, a 17-year-old to some extent in the shadow of Joe Gelhardt who seems to be gathering more of the transfer plaudits. However, Gelhardt has been not only mentioned as being of interest to Leeds United, he’s actually spoken to the club. However, Sun reporter thinks that it will be McGurk who will be the first to leave the DW Stadium for Leeds United.

McGurk probably happen quicker https://t.co/DGaTdG7g0A — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 22, 2020

According to The Sun’s Nixon, Sean McGurk and Joe Gelhardt, the youngsters that Leeds United are after won’t come at a big price. He says that McGurk will cost “buttons“ and that rising starlet Gelhardt “not much.”

Leeds United have just had their Academy recategorised at a Category 1 academy, putting their facilities up there with some of the best that the Premier League has to offer. This will, you’d think, be something that a youngster might take stock of when moving between clubs.

Leeds’ actual Premier League status also carries much cachet and that would also have a bearing as would the Whites fearless approach to playing youth. Either way, Leeds United might, just might, be announcing the third transfer soon of Sean McGurk. That’s if Edinson Cavani doesn’t get announced first!

