Sky Sports pundit and presenter David Prutton has made his prediction for tonight’s important clash between Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough.

Sheffield Wednesday sit in 16th but still have the uncertainty of a disciplinary case hanging over them, whereas Middlesbrough are embroiled in a relegation battle.

Neil Warnock’s side sit in 19th place in the table and are just two points outside of the bottom three. The visitors know that a point will secure their Championship status for at least another season, but if Boro were to lose at Hillsborough, they would be relying on other results going their way to stay in the division.

Both sides go into the midweek game on the back of a mixed bag of results. Wednesday have won one and drawn one in their last five, whereas Middlesbrough have won two and lost three.

But Sky Sports’ David Prutton believes that Warnock’s side will come away from South Yorkshire with all three points, predicting Middlesbrough to win 2-1.

With Prutton’s predictions meaning Boro beat the drop, the three sides he believes will be relegated down to League One are Charlton, Barnsley, and Hull City, with Luton also avoiding the plunge.

Middlesbrough have won on their last three visits to Hillsborough, most recently with a 2-1 victory back in October 2018 when current Wednesday boss Garry Monk was in charge of the North-East club.

However, Monk got the better of his former side in their most recent meeting at The Riverside, with the Owls winning 4-1.