Portsmouth will struggle to sign Cameron McGeehan from Barnsley on a permanent deal due to issues with his wages according to a report from The News.

With McGeehan being out of favour at Barnsley under head coach Gerhard Struber, he was shipped out on loan to Portsmouth until the end of the season. He became an instant starter for the side and has made 17 appearances during the season and in the Sky Bet League One play-offs. He also scored two goals. Unfortunately for Portsmouth, they would lose to Oxford United in the semi-finals.

Due to the level of his performances, Portsmouth were very keen on making McGeehan’s stay at Fratton Park a permanent one. It seems like a transfer they could pull off especially as it appears that Struber is not a fan of the player and would be willing to cash in.

But now, Portsmouth have hit a major stumbling block which could stop them from signing McGeehan. In an attempt to help clubs survive through the Coronavirus pandemic, League One clubs will have to work under a wage cap. This report states that Portsmouth are one of the teams that would struggle to fit under the wage cap and McGeehan’s move may not be feasible under these conditions.

This report also says that McGeehan’s current wages for Barnsley are £6,000 a week and that would be an impossibility with the new rules. They may be able to persuade him to take a wage cut to sign for them but even then it will be tough to get this deal to fit in their budget.

