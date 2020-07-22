According to a line in a report from Al Aire Libre about Leeds United having declared interest in Chilean duo Claudio Bravo and Mauricio Isla, the promoted West Yorkshire club also has on its radar Argentine striker Nicolas Gonzalez.

22-year-old Gonzalez arrived at current club VfB Stuttgart in July 2018 and has a contract at the 2. Bundesliga side until the summer of 2023. Since joining them, Gonalez has featured in 62 games, scoring 17 goals and providing 8 assists.

The youngster, who can play across all the front positions, has been in particular deadly form this season with 14 goals and 3 assists in the 2.Bundesiga competition. It is a return which has helped fire Stuttgart to the edge of promotion with them sitting in 2nd place.

In words carried by Italian source Tuttomercatoweb, Gonzalez says that he will not be at Stuttgart next season. He says:

“In Germany, it was a great story but now I have decided: I want to leave, I want fresh air. I want to leave Stuttgart. I have already spoken to the club and I am ready for a new chapter in my career.“

Stuttgart’s heirarchy are aware that he wishes to move and sporting director Sven Mislintat does offer a warning to those interested in him that they won’t be getting him on the cheap. He says:

“Nico is an important player for us and has a long-term contract with VfB. We know his thoughts about changing clubs, we have no request or offer to buy another club for him, In addition, such an offer would have to be extremely attractive financially so that we could deal with it.“

Should Leeds United be interested in the talented Argentine frontman, then it looks like they will be made to dig deep into their pockets to land the 22-year-old. If they do, it looks likely to be above his £8.1 million valuation.

Should Leeds United go for Nicolas Gonzalez for their Premier League plans?