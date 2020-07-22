A change in tactics and the departure of Sam Hutchinson means that Sheffield Wednesday should be looking to sign some defenders this season.

Since the restart, Wednesday have elected to play three defenders in central defence with two wing-backs at the start.

The thing to note is that head coach Garry Monk has been using wingers in that wing-back position, so if that position gets reinforced, it most likely will be by players similar to Kadeem Harris and Jacob Murphy.

But in central defence, far more depth is needed. There are only three natural defenders in the squad, Dominic Iorfa, Tom Lees and Julian Borner. When one of these haven’t been able to play in the restart, the likes of Liam Palmer and Moses Odubajo have been drafted in. It’s been awkward to watch and neither have been particularly impressive in the role.

So with the need for more centre-backs, here are some free agents Wednesday might be interested in this summer.