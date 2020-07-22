Ollie Turton has signed a one-year contract extension with Blackpool as confirmed by the club website.

The 27-year-old defender came through the famed Crewe Alexandra academy but would leave the club in 2017 and sign for Blackpool. Since then, he has been a regular for the Tangerines and has been able to make more than 100 appearances for the club during that time. His contract was set to expire in the summer but he will not be leaving after signing a new deal with the club.

Turton will be part of a Blackpool side that will be looking to push for promotion next season. They were disappointed with their 13th place finish this season and will be hoping to finish in the Sky Bet League One play-off places next season. It will be tough though and having a capable defender like Turton on side will be a huge boost for the team.

Following the contract being signed, Turton said: “It feels brilliant to have signed a new deal and I’m over the moon to be staying at the football club.

“It’s been a tough few months with lockdown and not being out on the grass, which is where I love to be. I’ve missed the lads and missed the place in general.

“I can’t wait for the season to start, to get back to work and help push this great Club forward.”

Head Coach Neil Critchley added: “Ollie is an important part of this team, and I’m delighted he has signed a new contract with us.

“His experience will be a valuable asset to the team, and I’m looking forward to continue working with him and the rest of the squad.”

