Bristol Rovers have signed Sam Nicholson from American side Colorado Rapids as confirmed by the club website.

It is fair to say that Nicholson, who has been capped eight times by the Scotland U21s, has had an interesting career. He started with Hearts after coming through their academy but ended up heading across the Atlantic to play for Minnesota United. After a year with them, he would head further south to sign for the Colorado Rapids following a trade.

Following a two-year spell with them, Nicholson is returning to Great Britain after signing a two-year contract with Bristol Rovers. Following the suspension of football across the world due to the Coronavirus, the 25-year-old winger was inspired to seek a move out closer to home. And while Bristol is still a large distance to his home city of Edinburgh, it is definitely much closer to the Scottish capital city than Colorado is!

Following the signing of Nicholson, Bristol Rovers head coach Ben Garner said: “We are delighted to sign Sam and are very pleased that we have managed to secure his services for the season ahead.

“A lot of work has gone into the recruitment process and we believe he matches the type of player and character that we want in the building moving forward.

“He’s got a great mixture of experience, having played at the highest level in Scotland and also in America with the MLS.

“He’s a dynamic player who can play on either side of the pitch & is very versatile. Sam is a great dribbler who can both create and score goals. We hope he can have a big impact.”

