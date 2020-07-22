Stockport County are hoping next season is the year they finally make their return to the Football League.

The Hatters have been in non-league since 2011 but have ambitions of getting back where they believe they belong.

Jim Gannon’s side have been busy recently bolstering their squad and have made some impressive signings so far this summer.

They have signed forward Connor Jennings on a free transfer from Tranmere Rovers. The 28-year-old spent four years at Prenton Park and scored 37 goals in 171 games, helping the Whites gain promotion from the fifth tier to League One.

His brother, James, has also made the move to Edgeley Park. He has bags of Football League experience from spells at Macclesfield Town, Mansfield Town and Cheltenham Town in the past.

In addition, Stockport have landed John Rooney from Barrow. The former New York Red Bulls man helped the Bluebirds gain promotion to League Two this past season and scored 17 goals.

County have also secured deals for defender Mark Kitching and striker Alex Reid. The North West side will have their eyes on sealing more deals before kick-starting their next National League season.

They are in the process of building a decent squad and are hoping to be a force to be reckoned with in the next campaign.

Stockport were in the First Division in the 1990s but have since slipped into obscurity. They have ambitious plans to get back into the league next year and are a team to keep an eye on.

Would you like to see Stockport return to the Football League?